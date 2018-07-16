Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team has pledged to get down and dirty to fundraise for autism.

Staff and volunteers from Frodsham based Cheshire Autism Practical Support (ChAPS) have formed a 10 strong squad to take part in the Tough Mudder Northwest challenge taking place at Cholmondeley Castle on Sunday, September 9.

The team has committed to completing the distance of 10 plus miles, which includes 20 obstacles, to raise much needed funds to help children and families with autism across Cheshire.

They will take on running, climbing, scrambling, wading and swimming through a huge amount of mud with military assault course obstacles every half mile or so.

Most of the team hadn’t actually met each other just a few months ago but help is at hand in the shape of personal trainer James Nickson from Frodsham’s Turnup Training.

ChAPS team leader Tom Makin-Bell said: “Myself and another team member completed the full Tough Mudder North West last year and it was the hardest thing either of us had done at that point.

“As soon as we finished that one we decided to put a team together for this year. We’ve been working with James now for three months to recruit this brilliant bunch and turn us into the ‘A-Team’.”

James explained: “When Tom asked whether I’d be interested in training and working with the team I had no idea what I’d let myself in for.

“Because the team was so diverse and with different levels of fitness and experience we have focussed on building team-strength through communication because without communication there is no way we can complete most of these obstacles.

“Along the way we’ve improved the fitness and confidence of every team member and most importantly learned to communicate and problem-solve as a unit.”

The team, encouraged by their England-inspired mascot Harry the Lion, meet fortnightly with James at his studio. In addition they have all been training individually despite mostly also having responsibilities as autism carers.

To donate to Team ChAPS visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-portal/.fundraiserPage?pageId=914548.