The funeral has taken place in Frodsham Parish Church of John Charles Miller, the town’s oldest resident, who passed away aged 105.

In a tribute, niece Diana Mather said her uncle was born in the town on November 26, 1912, the younger son of Rudolph and Alice. At birth his name was John Charles Weissmuller as his father’s side of the family were Swiss.

During the First World War the family changed its name to Miller as anything that sounded at all German was viewed with great suspicion although it was not until the year 2000 that his name change was finally made legal.

After leaving boarding school he got a job in a chemical factory in Widnes and during the evenings often helped the projectionist at the cinema in Frodsham. He retained an interest in film and television all his life.

In March 1938 he married Marjory Spencer and they had three children Duncan, Charlotte and Rudolph. John is survived by Rudy, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren along with three nieces and great great nephews and nieces.

When the Second World War broke out he joined the Fire Service, which he loved. Although he was based in Frodsham and Runcorn on nights when Liverpool was under heavy bombardment the brigade was drafted in to help.

During the war he was sent to Bournemouth as a very experienced ‘and very fast driver’. When he eventually left the fire service he became a school caretaker until full retirement at the age of 65.

Sadly about this time Marjory became ill and was diagnosed with MS. She fought the illness very bravely with John nursing her tirelessly at home until her death in December 1973.

After Marjory’s death John met Freda Hepworth again. They had known each other back in their teens but were now both on their own and a lasting friendship soon blossomed with John and Freda spending many happy years together.

John loved classical music and especially enjoyed concerts in Frodsham Parish Church. He played badminton, which he gave up at the age of 75, snooker, which he played well into his 90s and he liked decorating, gardening and baking delicious cakes, ‘in fact generally doing any job that needed doing in the house or garden, a very handy man to have around’.

He joined the Frodsham History Society, the Arts Society and latterly the highlights of his week were the Opel Club in the Methodist church every Tuesday and the delicious Sunday lunch at The Ring ‘O Bells.

Diana said: “Everyone was always amazed when told how old he was and we were all so proud of him.”

His independence and his curiosity about life were two of the things that kept him young. He also had wonderful friends who were very good to him and visited regularly.

John never sat at home waiting for people to come and see him, even when he could no longer drive – he had to stop at the age of 99 after a heart problem – he used to get on his mobility scooter and go and see them. He loved people of all ages and became known as ‘Uncle John’ to many of Diana’s friends.

He lived independently until the last few months of his life when after a couple of trips to hospital he moved to Hillcrest enjoying all the attention he got from the wonderful staff.

Diana concluded: “John was so proud of his family and especially loved getting cards and visits from the grandchildren and great grandchildren,” adding: ” He has been a brilliant example and role model of how to make the very best of life and not let age get in the way. He will be sadly missed by us all.”