A scientist from Frodsham will attend Parliament to present his chemistry research to a range of politicians and a panel of expert judges as part of STEM for BRITAIN.

Dr Timothy Barendt, 28, a Junior Research Fellow at the University of Oxford, was shortlisted from hundreds of applicants.

His poster on chemical sensing with molecular machines will be judged against dozens of other scientists’ research in the only national competition of its kind on Monday (March 12).

On presenting his research in Parliament, he said: “I applied to participate in STEM for BRITAIN because it provides a unique opportunity to present my research to an audience different to that encountered at a traditional scientific meeting.

“As such, I am very pleased to have been selected to play a part in showcasing the quality and diversity of chemical research conducted in Britain today.

“During my day in Parliament I also hope to convince MPs that my work on molecular machines is of particular interest and importance and points towards a bright future for this exciting field of chemistry.”

Chairman of the Parliamentary and Scientific Committee Stephen Metcalfe MP said: “This annual competition is an important date in the parliamentary calendar because it gives MPs an opportunity to speak to a wide range of the country’s best young researchers.

“These early career engineers, mathematicians and scientists are the architects of our future and STEM for BRITAIN is politicians’ best opportunity to meet them and understand their work.”

Tim’s research has been entered into the chemistry session of the competition, which will end in a gold, silver and bronze prize-giving ceremony.

The gold medalist receives £2,000, while silver and bronze receive £1250 and £750, respectively.

The competition is judged by leading academics.

The Parliamentary and Scientific Committee runs the event in collaboration with the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Physics, the Royal Society of Biology, The Physiological Society and the Council for the Mathematical Sciences, with financial support from the Clay Mathematics Institute, Research Councils UK, Warwick Manufacturing Group, Society of Chemical Industry, Institute of Biomedical Science and the Heilbronn Institute for Mathematical Research and the Nutrition Society.