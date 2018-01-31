Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A veteran from Frodsham has been nominated for the Recognising Achievement Award at the upcoming Endeavour Fund Awards.

The Endeavour Fund Awards are held annually to celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges to help with their recovery and rehabilitation.

Wayne Cox will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards Ceremony in London on Thursday (February 1), where the winners will be announced.

He will be joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who will be meeting the inspiring nominees as well as other endeavour participants and supporters of the Endeavour Fund.

The Endeavour Fund is a project led by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

The fund plays an important role in ensuring that more servicemen and women have the opportunity to rediscover their self-belief and fighting spirit through physical challenges.

It aims to target those that are hard to reach and to support activities that contribute to the participants’ physical, psychological and social recovery – either through mentorship, qualifications or work opportunities.

Wayne’s long career in the military encompassed tours in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

During his time in Afghanistan Wayne’s vehicle detonated an IED and the resulting explosion caused multiple fractures to both his legs.

The severe injuries ended his career in the British Army.

In early 2017, Wayne joined Team Endeavour Racing.

Despite having no previous experience on a boat he quickly qualified as a powerboat operator, achieving his RYA Racing Licence and committing himself to a demanding race season.

The racing community recognised Wayne for his achievements, awarding him both the Co-Driver and Rookie of the Year Award in 2017.

Wayne now works as a telecoms engineer and lives in Chester with his family.

Wayne said: “Since starting as a complete novice in Team Endeavour Racing in 2017 I have been in the presence of truly remarkable people, something sadly I miss since being medically discharged, each of whom are completely different and have their own challenge and story.

“Being part of this remarkable team has allowed me to challenge myself and become an active and integral part of the community.

“Thank you to the Endeavour Fund for giving me this opportunity. I have my mojo back!”

Head of Armed Forces Programmes at The Royal Foundation David Wiseman said: “These Awards are an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the achievements of a group of extraordinary individuals who have utilised support from the Endeavour Fund to excel across a range of sporting and adventurous challenges throughout 2017.

“During these challenges, the nominees have promoted their own recovery and inspired others to do the same, all whilst overcoming adversity and never losing the distinct and unshakable humour for which our Forces are well known.”

For more information about Endeavour Fund please visit www.endeavourfund.co.uk.