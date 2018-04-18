Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calling all budding writers – pen a poem for the Weaver Words Pop-Up Poetry Wall, as part of Frodsham Literature Festival.

During April, Frodsham Community Centre will feature a large map of North Cheshire, especially created for the festival by Norley artist Ann Crawford.

Everyone is invited to respond to the festival theme, A Sense of Place, by writing a short poem on a postcard, which will then be displayed by the map.

Tickets are flying out for the main Weaver Words Literature Festival, Wednesday, April 25–Sunday, April 29, which offers five days of fabulous talks, events and three creative writing workshops with journalist David Charters, Gladys Mary Coles and Jean Atkin.

Particularly popular are TV broadcaster and writer Gyles Brandreth on Sunday, April 29 and poet Ian McMillan on Thursday, April 26– both likely to be sell-out performances.

(Image: Greg Macvean)

The Weaver Words festival theme A Sense of Place has inspired a wide range of events including talks on Jane Eyre by Prof Sue Zlosnik, Seamus Heaney, music biography and Islam in modern Britain, plus a Literary Lunch at Forest Hills Hotel with guest speaker David Barnett, author of best-selling novel Calling Major Tom.

Award-winning Word Weavers poet Andrew Rudd and violinist Daniel Axworthy are joined by poet Rachel Mann for another inspirational opening night of music and poetry on Wednesday, April 25.

Radio Four Archers star Sunny Ormonde and colleagues take a light-hearted journey into the world of poet Philip Larkin in the popular stage production Larkin’ About on Friday, April 27.

Jungle Book author Rudyard Kipling takes centre stage on Saturday, April 28 in a new play, If Only: An Audience with Rudyard Kipling, which comes fresh from a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival fringe.

And the whole festival comes to an explosive climax on Sunday, April 29 with the announcement of the winners of the Flash Fiction prize and the Great Weaver Words children’s poetry competition.

Also on stage that night will be a rousing performance from comedy actor John Gorman, music from Frodsham Choral Society and an open mic slot for talented local writers and spoken word artists. To book a performance slot, email: pm@weaverwords.co.uk.

Festival manager Lynn Pegler said: “We want to inspire everyone to get writing! Whether people are putting pen to paper for the first time or they’re experienced writers, everyone has their own unique take on the area and we would love to share it.

“We welcome all poems on a postcard – whether it’s a haiku on Helsby or some amusing lines celebrating your garden shed. Just send it in to Frodsham Community Centre.”

The Weaver Words Festival is supported by Arts Council England, the Marshes Community Benefit Fund and Frodsham Town Council. A free 28 page Weaver Words brochure is available to collect from Frodsham Community Centre, Dandelion Gifts, Castle Park and other publicity points around the town.

For more details see the festival website www.weaverwords.org.uk. Tickets can be purchased online, through the box office 0333 666 3366 and in person at Frodsham Community Centre or Dandelion Gifts.