Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family from Frodsham has decorated their home with more than 7,000 Christmas lights to raise money for children’s cancer support charity CLIC Sargent.

Amy Randall, 28, and her dad Colin Randall, 61, are encouraging people to check out the lights on their home on Waterside Drive – which are switched on at 5pm each day – and dig deep to help them reach their target amount of £150 by Wednesday (December 27), when the lights will be switched off.

Amy’s fiancée Christopher Edwards had cancer when he was just four-years-old, and the family is passionate about CLIC Sargent’s work with children and young people.

Every penny raised by Amy and her family will help CLIC Sargent’s social care professionals, specialist nurses and vital services lessen the devastating impact of cancer. Mum Sharon is also helping to raise funds and the family heard about the work of Clic Sargent through their local Morrison’s in Frodsham where Sharon works.

Amy, who works at Countess of Chester Hospital as a nursing assistant supporting cancer patients, said: “It took us four days to get all the lights up! But it was worth it, as we’re all so passionate about the works CLIC Sargent does.

“In our opinion no child or young person should be without CLIC Sargent’s support when they need it most, so this Christmas please donate and make a difference.”

Fundraising manager at CLIC Sargent Stefanie Underhill added: “We are so proud to have Amy and her family support in our fight for young lives against cancer.

“Without CLIC Sargent’s fabulous fundraisers many young people and families would have to go through the ordeal of cancer treatment without our help.”

CLIC Sargent is reliant on public donations for its work and supports more than 7,200 young patients and their families across the UK every year.