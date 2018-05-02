Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weaver Words, Frodsham’s fourth literature festival, has been hailed a great success.

Hundreds of people enjoyed 15 literary events, talks and workshops over the five days of the festival, based at Frodsham Community Centre.

Top performers like TV’s Gyles Brandreth and poet Ian McMillan delighted audiences with clever, side-splitting performances based around the festival theme – a sense of place.

Gyles Brandreth described Weaver Words as a “triumph” and a “fabulous festival”.

Nearly 1,000 tickets were sold and more than 300 entries were received for the adult Flash Fiction creative writing competition and the children’s Great Weaver Words Poetry Competition.

Flash fiction prize winners walked away with a total of £500 prize money for the best stories under 300 words.

First prize was awarded to David Sconce for Edgeland; Linden Sweeney won second prize for A Good Night’s Sleep and Martin Redman was awarded third prize for his story Escape.

In the Great Weaver Words Children’s Poetry Competition, there were two categories, with the best writers winning a total of £300 in book tokens.

Years 5-7: Winners – Beth Rigby and Luke Pearson. Runners Up – Evie Paget and Jack Bullock. Special Merit – Caed Littler and Joshua Madajewski.

Years 3-4: Winners – Oliver Douglas and Isla Grace Garratt. Runners Up Leevi Jones and Harry Lunt.

Nearly three dozen people responded to the challenge of writing a ‘poem on a postcard’ for the festival’s Pop-Up Poetry Map Wall, painted especially for the festival by Norley artist and volunteer Ann Crawford.

Festival manager Lynn Pegler said: “The Weaver Words festival goes from strength to strength. Frodsham was buzzing with a great community celebration of words and books.

“We want to thank everyone who took part in some way, particularly the army of volunteers who ensured everyone had a good time.

“It has been fantastic to read everyone’s poems inspired by ‘a sense of place’ theme. We have had some brilliant postcard-sized verses – some written by complete beginners.

“We held three writing workshops to encourage people to put pen to paper and again we were able to inspire first-timers as well as more experienced writers.”

Other popular events included talks on Jane Eyre by Prof Sue Zlosnik, Andy Jurgis on Seamus Heaney, music biography and Islam in modern Britain, plus a Literary Lunch at Forest Hills Hotel with guest speaker David Barnett, author of best-selling novel Calling Major Tom.

Award-winning Word Weavers poet Andrew Rudd and violinist Daniel Axworthy were joined by poet Rachel Mann for another inspirational opening night of music and poetry.

BBC Radio Four Archers star Sunny Ormonde and colleagues took their audience on a light-hearted journey into the world of poet Philip Larkin in the popular stage production Larkin’ About and Jungle Book author Rudyard Kipling took centre stage in a new play, If Only: An Audience with Rudyard Kipling.

The Weaver Words Festival, a joint enterprise with Frodsham Community Association, takes place every two years and was supported by Arts Council England, the Marshes Community Benefit Fund and Frodsham Town Council.

For more details see the festival website www.weaverwords.org.uk .