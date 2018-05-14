Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A day care nursery rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted has been sold on.

Frodsham Happy Bunnies on Mill Lane has changed hands through specialist business property adviser Christie and Co.

The 85-place nursery has been sold on a leasehold basis to expanding award-winning childcare provider Kids Planet Ltd which operates throughout the north west.

Previous owner Susan Hammonds established the business in 2012. She is said to have built ‘a strong local reputation’ for providing quality childcare for the large numbers of children at the nursery described as ‘popular’.

The attractive property, a detached two-storey former pub conversion, is set within private grounds. Christie’s say the owners designed and built the nursery themselves, creating a spacious and ideal learning environment for children of all ages both indoors and out.

After taking the difficult decision to retire from child care Susan approached Christie and Co as childcare specialists to manage the sale from the start through to completion.

Clare Roberts, chief executive at Kids Planet, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen by Sue and Phil to take over Happy Bunnies Nursery in Frodsham as the 24th nursery to join the Kids Planet family of nurseries.

“We are looking forward to working with the team there and building on the great facilities and high standards of care within the nursery.

“This is a great acquisition for us which sits perfectly in terms of the geography to our other settings within Cheshire.”

Sofia Beck, childcare business agent at Christie and Co, said it had been ‘a great pleasure’ working with Susan for whom selling the nursery was ‘a huge decision’.

“I wish her a happy, well deserved retirement and believe that she has secured the ideal tenants with Kids Planet who I’m sure will continue her success and ethos,” she commented.

“This has been another example of how Christie and Co were able to connect the right buyers and sellers so that a speedy sale was achieved.

“We are delighted to be able assist with the growth of Kids Planet and their continued expansion.”

In 2016 Ofsted described the management team and staff at Happy Bunnies as having ‘a passionate drive to improve the care and learning provided for children’.