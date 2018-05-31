Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Keen cyclists are off on a 230 mile dawn to dusk round trip in aid of a hospice.

The cyclists, from the Frodsham Wheelers cycle club, will be riding 228 miles in support of Halton Haven Hospice.

The club’s ‘Dawn til Dusk’ ride is held annually to raise funds for their charity of the year with this year’s recipient being the hospice.

Twenty-five cyclists from the well renowned club will set off from specialist independent bicycle retailer Twelve50 Bikes on Main Street, Frodsham at around 3.30am on Saturday, June 23.

It will be around 10pm the same day before they return to the shop with their challenging route taking them into Widnes before heading towards Liverpool.

Having crossed the Mersey via the Birkenhead tunnel, the group will head into North Wales, reaching Flint and travelling through St Asaph, Llanrwst and Porthmadog. After reaching the coast at Barmouth the group begin the long ride home via Dolgellau, Bala and Corwen.

Daniel Emmett, club president, said: “The club chose Halton Haven Hospice as our chosen charity for 2018 as a number of our members have had direct or indirect involvement with the hospice and have been touched by their kindness and support.

“It’s an honour to ride for them and it will certainly give the riders that extra incentive to complete this epic ride.”

Last year the club raised an incredible £3,327.59 for the Frodsham and District Stroke Club.

Chris Andrews at the hospice said: “We are so grateful to Daniel and the rest of the Frodsham Wheelers for chosen Halton Haven as their charity for this year. It means so much to us to have the support of such a fantastic local club.

“And we are absolutely blown away by their amazing Dawn til Dusk challenge.

“To think that there are a group of people willing to cycle 228 miles in one day to raise money for us is heart-warming. We really appreciate their support and wish them all the best on their epic ride!”

To find out more about the ride or to sponsor the group visit www.justgiving.com/daniel-emmett1.

The hospice provides specialist palliative care, completely free of charge, to people from Halton and surrounding areas who are living with terminal conditions.