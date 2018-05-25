Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frodsham is gearing up for a major summer festival which will be headlined by acclaimed rock band Cast.

The On the Hill festival will take place on July 6 and 7 at Frodsham Hill.

Following on from the successful 2017 event, On the Hill Live has secured the arena field for 2018 and this year will prove to be the best yet.

Brit Pop rockers Cast headline the opening night and hitmakers Dodgy will be headlining on Saturday.

A great mixture of regional talent and the best UK Oasis tribute band will support the Saturday line-up.

BBC Radio 5 live featured Liam McCalir will join on Saturday along with the Stereosonics playing all the best of the Welsh rockers’ classics.

The event now supports popular plant based foods and will be catered for by Vegan Chinese Rocking Buddas along with Vegan ice cream, gin and fizz bar and the amazing Peeky Blinders bar.

Silcocks Fun Fair will provide extra fun and excitement.

Visit Onthehill.live for information.