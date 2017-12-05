Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frodsham CE Primary School councillors and junior road safety officers, with representatives from Cheshire West and Chester, have launched their ‘Parents’ Safer Parking Charter’.

The new school charter was developed in response to feedback from the community, the school council and junior road safety officers, with support from representatives of Cheshire West and Chester.

The aim of the parking charter is to help to keep all children and adults safe during drop-off and pick-up times, whilst also showing respect and considerations for those in our local community.

It has been written by the school council and junior road safety officers so it is in the children’s own words and what they would like to see happen to keep everyone safe.

With the help of Cllr Lynn Riley and representative from Cheshire West and Chester Sharon Marshall, chair of Governors Mr Moran, the school council and road safety officers launched the new ‘Parents’ Safer Parking Charter’ specific to the school to help drivers think about others and think before they park to make travelling to school safer.

Parents and carers dropping off schoolchildren were asked to sign the charter to agree to abide by its guidelines. The school received a banner and the children took reflective items home, all donated by CWaC.

Headteacher Simon Jones said: “Our ‘Parents’ Safer Parking Charter’ launch has been a real success and our School Council have enjoyed making such a major difference for our community.”