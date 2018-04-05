Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following the success of the last Frodsham CE Primary School Sport Relief fundraising events, which raised £1,100, the school was approached by the BBC to take part in this year’s events.

Fifteen children from Years 1 and 2 spent the day at Media City in Salford, meeting lots of well-known presenters including Blue Peter’s Lindsey Russell and Gary Lineker and filmed for the big show.

Everyone in school was then thrilled to see their classmates feature on the BBC Sport Relief show on the night itself.

Spurred on by their exciting day at the BBC, and undeterred by the wet weather, the whole school held a Sports Endurance Challenge. Children chose one of seven activities from obstacles to hula hoops to dancing.

(Image: UGC)

Sponsored by their family and friends they smashed their fundraising target and raised an incredible £2,721.

To conclude their Sport Relief campaign, all children came to school dressed in their favourite sporting activity clothes and the PTA held a sporting themed disco after school.

Sports coach Mr Joe Curran said: “I am so proud of the fantastic sporting attitude all the children have at our school and it showed in their effort and commitment to challenge themselves to change lives for this worthwhile cause.”