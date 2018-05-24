Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A home care company is singing for dementia.

The team at Home Instead Frodsham, Runcorn & Widnes are all singing from the same song sheet as they launch their latest campaign as part of Dementia Action Week (May 21 to 27).

Parent company Home Instead Senior Care has created a ‘SongsToRemember’ top 10 of favourite songs that caregivers and their clients love to sing together and plan to get 1,000 people to join in.

The three most popular songs are ‘Bring me Sunshine’ sung by Morecambe & Wise, ‘It’s a Long way to Tipperary’ and ‘You Are My Sunshine’.

Research has shown that memories of songs activate very specific areas of the brain which seem to be particularly resistant to the damaging effects of dementia it is suggested.

The clearest memories are for the music and songs people enjoyed and heard roughly between the ages of 10 and 30.

The International Longevity Centre, UK, which is actively encouraging more to be done to promote the power of music to improve the lives of people with dementia is supporting Home Instead’s #SongsToRemember initiative.

The local team will be using the song sheet to sing along with their clients, colleagues and people in the area.

They will also be posting pictures and updates on social media using the hashtag #SongsToRemember and #1000voices.

Brian Moynihan, owner of Home Instead Frodsham, Runcorn & Widnes, said: “We’ve all experienced the feeling of being transported back to a place or time from our past through a piece of music or song but for people who have dementia and their loved ones that experience can be particularly magical.

“We are going to get everyone singing our number one song ‘Bring Me Sunshine’ and we might even throw in some of the Morecambe & Wise dance moves.

“It’s going to be wonderful bringing people together all as one voice, spreading the sheer enjoyment of music and song and seeing the impact it can have particularly on those living with dementia.”

Home Instead specialises in providing at-home care for the elderly, allowing people to remain independent for as long as possible.

To identify the top 10 most popular songs it surveyed thousands of caregivers across its country-wide network.