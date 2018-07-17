Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An apprentice has successfully turned his hobby into a career.

What started as a pastime building BMX jumps in his back garden led talented carpentry and joinery apprentice Max Tonge, 19, into a career making high-quality bespoke furniture and kitchens.

Max, from Frodsham, is an apprentice at bespoke furniture makers Brownlow on the Barrowmore Enterprise Estate in Great Barrow, Chester.

He said: “After my GCSEs I started studying carpentry and joinery at Cheshire College, South and West. I’d always been interested in building things out of wood so it seemed like a natural choice for me.

“After a few months I applied for an apprenticeship at Brownlow. I was delighted to get accepted as it meant I could learn from talented craftsmen, earn some money and still study at college.”

He added: “Working for Brownlow is an amazing job. We custom build furniture that is unique and personal for customers, one of the most unusual requests was to design a secret door in the back of a wardrobe.”

As well as developing his craft Max believes he has also grown in confidence since starting the apprenticeship.

“I’m definitely more confident as not only do we build the furniture in our workshop we often have to deal with our customers face to face in their own homes when we fit the furniture,” he said.

“The best thing for me is the satisfaction when the job is finished and installed in a customer’s home.”