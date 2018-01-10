Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Back in the late 1990s, it was hard to avoid Friends when you turned on the TV.

And even though this year marks 24 years since the much-loved show first aired, to this day we still can't get enough of the Ross and Rachel saga or Janice's unique laugh thanks to the constant re-runs.

As all major fans would know, Friends ran from 1994 to 2004, with its stars earning an estimated $1million per episode for a good portion of that.

But nobody begrudged them that because Friends still has a place in the hearts of many.

At least, it does in the hearts of Rankerusers, who have voted in their thousands to crown it the best sitcom of all time, our sister paper The Cambridge News reports.

In fact, Friends still sits atop IMDB's 2013 list of the top 30 greatest sitcoms of all-time , too, with Modern Family , Two And A Half Men , Full House and Roseanne making up the rest of the top five.

On the Ranker list, Seinfeld , which is placed at number six on the IMDB list - sits at number two, followed by The Simpsons , Cheers and The Big Bang Theory .

We salute you, Friends ! And since the entire series has now been added to Netflix, we're off to watch each episode a hundred times more.