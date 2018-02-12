Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award-winning independent Chester restaurant is open again following a major revamp.

The Chef’s Table in Music Hall Passage has relaunched with a fresh look and menu to entice customers old and new.

Often rated as one of Chester’s top three venues on Trip Advisor, the restaurant is the brainchild of husband and wife business partners Tom Hughes and Katie McLachlan together with chef Liam McKay.

Liam said the new menu offered a ‘broader choice’ and with a big focus on dietary requirements including several vegan dishes plus gluten and dairy-free options.

“There’s more going on with the appetisers and the side dishes,” he said. “The menu is a bit bigger but with a similar style.”

And the special lunchtime deals of £18 for two courses and £22 for three courses remain.

Among the succulent appetisers are house marinated olives, smoked almonds and pickled mussels. Mains include Himalayan salt aged duck, roast leg of lamb with tasty vegan options such as curry roast swede and falafel burger. The naughty but nice dessert menu features white chocolate cheese cake and rum baa baa.

Tom hopes the restaurant will improve on what’s gone before without losing the magic ingredients behind its success.

He said: “I believe with the finish and the menu and the team, I think we are going to deliver that. We have thrown everything into it – heart and soul.”

One change is a kitchen extension and separate entrance so the chefs no longer have to traipse through the restaurant with supplies.

“We have been open three-and-a-half years and we realised where we could improve things not only for the customer but also for the team,” added the 34-year-old entrepreneur, who also runs The Shropshire Arms with dad (also called Tom).

Another theme of the revamp is the more efficient use of space allowing the number of covers to grow from 24 to 28.

Katie, who hails from Glasgow, commented: “I love it. We wanted to keep the same friendly and casual atmosphere but the place did need a bit of TLC after four years and it’s nice to have an extra table as well.”

The independent, whose workforce has grown from four people to 20, promises an experience beyond that offered by any chain.

For more information and to book, visit: chefstablechester.co.uk