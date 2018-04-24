Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aerial freestyle park Freedome, based at the Coliseum Leisure Park near Cheshire Oaks, is once again playing host to the European qualifiers for the prestigious Ultimate Dodgeball Championship.

The qualifier is taking place from 4pm on May 13 and, if successful, you’ll be flown out to Chicago to compete in Skyzone’s Ultimate Dodgeball Championships Finals, taking place from August 2-5.

Ultimate Dodgeball is similar to dodgeball but with a twist - the court is a massive trampoline.

(Image: UGC)

It is a perfect mix of speed, athleticism and skill and at Freedome, they’re home to Europe’s only seamless trampoline court for an incredibly intense and exhilarating experience.

Freedome managing director Peter Brown said: “We’re delighted to once again be hosting the UDC European qualifier on our unique specially designed trampoline court as it gives some of the talented local players in the north west an incredible opportunity to test their skills against other players from across Europe.

“We also can’t wait to give one of the teams the opportunity to head to the States and compete in Chicago with some of the best Ultimate Dodgeballers the world has to offer!”

For just £10 per head teams of all levels are encouraged to enter, all you need is to be at least 16 years of age, and your team must have between five and eight players.

Get in touch with the Freedome team on 0151 356 7494 or visit the website for further information - https:// www.freedomeparks.com .

Or if you need a little more practice before the event, then they currently run skill sessions from Monday to Thursday in the park where you will get a chance to refine your reactions and develop your dodgeball skills, as well as getting advice from the talented Freedome FreeGuards.