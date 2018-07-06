Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Anderton Boat Lift – known as one of the ‘Seven Wonders of the Waterways’ – will be hosting a free, family-friendly, Transport Festival on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22, between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

The event will see the grounds of the Northwich attraction transformed by classic cars, a scale model steam wagon and an historic narrowboat.

The Ford Capri Car Club Owners will be displaying a wide selection of Capris, including a Tackford Capri, a 1970s Capri and a Laser Capri.

The weekend will also feature ‘Lillibet’ a half-size scale model of a Foden C-type steam wagon owned by Jason Dean.

Built in 1976 for Mark Bamford (owner of JCB), this engine was an exhibit for 25-years in the Bamford collection before being bought and displayed four years ago by its present owner.

In keeping with its waterways history, for the first time, the Anderton Boat Lift’s Transport Festival will also feature ‘Swallow’ – a 70ft historic narrowboat with a local connection as it was built by W.J Yarwood & Sons of Northwich.

During its history, this boat, launched in 1934, carried chemicals, salt and lime between Trafford Park, Coventry and Wolverhampton.

It is one of the last of eight Cowburn & Cowpar boats named after birds beginning with ‘s’.

It was restored in the 1980s and how has a National 2DM engine.

The Daniel Adamson Society will also be exhibiting at the event.

Its staff will be pleased to tell visitors about the Cammell Laird-built coal-fired steam tug boat built in 1903.

The tug was restored thanks to a £3.8m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund in 2015.

The event is free and there is no cost to enter the site.

Visitors can enjoy the cars which will be displayed on the terraced grounds leading down to the giant Anderton Boat Lift and River Weaver as well as near the entrance overlooking the Trent & Mersey Canal.

Also available free of charge is the interesting, interactive exhibition on the history of the Lift, the well-stocked shop and the popular tree-top Coffee Shop, that serves a wide selection of drinks and freshly-made food.

Graham Wood, Duty Manager, Anderton Boat Lift, said: “The Anderton Boat Lift is a spectacular setting for this action-packed Transport Festival Weekend.

“We hope everyone will enjoy the event and for those who wish to pay and take a boat tour down the River Weaver or experience what it feels like to be transported through the Lift, boat tours will be available throughout the weekend.”

For more information go to canalrivertrust.org.uk or call 01606 786 777.