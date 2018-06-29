Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Free swashbuckling adventure comes to Cheshire on Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8 when the Anderton Boat Lift, near Northwich, stages its Pirate Festival Weekend.

This fun, action-packed family weekend – for which there is no charge to enter the site or take part in activities – follows the huge success of last year’s event.

The weekend will feature pirates firing real cannons and pistols as well as infamous dark tales of adventure on the high seas from real pirates.

Throughout the weekend, there will be music and storytelling for children.

The event runs from 10am – 3.30pm.

Anderton Boat Lift’s Pirate Festival is staged by The Pirate Brethren, UK’s leading pirates, and will start with the dramatic firing of cannons followed by a weapon display on how to load and fire cannons, pistols and Blunderbuss.

After this, visitors are encouraged to engage in activities in two authentic pirate tents.

One of the pirate tents will be decked out as a Pirate Tavern with card and dice games being played, another full of a hands-on display of pirate artefacts with a pirate to explain what is on show.

Would-be pirates will be encouraged to touch the displays and have their photos taken with pirates who are armed to the teeth for a fight.

Would-be young pirates can also listen to Arabella Drummond telling colourful tales of pirates and their daring deeds or join in singing hearty pirate songs and shanties with Blunderbuss and Badger.

Alternatively, daring young pirates can learn how to prepare and load a dummy cannon.

The day will end a pirate brawl in the tavern.

The Lift View marquee, located at the bottom of the giant lift will sell a selection of affordable fresh sandwiches, snacks, teas, coffees and other refreshments.

‘Greybeard’ (otherwise known as Stewart Gledhill) of the Pirate Brethren, said: “After the huge success of last year’s event, we can’t wait to return to the Anderton Boat Lift.

“We are hopeful about recruiting lots of red-blooded, daring young pirates to join us under the flag of the Jolly Roger.”

Graham Wood, Duty Manager, Anderton Boat Lift, said: “We are encouraging all our visitors to embrace their inner pirate on the grassy terraces of the magnificent Anderton Boat Lift.

“There will be free fun activities for the whole family and visitors can buy some of our delicious fresh sandwiches, snacks and refreshments in the marquee - and make a day of it.

“What’s even better is that there is no cost to either enter the site or take part in the fun – like last year, it promises to be a wonderful family day out for everyone.”

For more information go to canalrivertrust.org.uk or call 01606 786 777.

In addition to the free pirate events, visitors to the site can also enjoy the new £50,000 play area and visit the interesting, interactive exhibition on the history of the Lift.

The Anderton Boat Lift is owned by the Canal and River Trust Charity and was restored in 2002 after a £7 million restoration made possible due to a substantial grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.