Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Free football kit and equipment is being made available to primary schools across Cheshire, as the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme opened for applications on Monday, February 19.

The Premier League Primary Stars programme is a national curriculum-linked education initiative, designed to inspire children to learn, engage and be active. Using the appeal of the Premier League and professional football clubs, the programme provides ways for teachers to inspire girls and boys aged 5-11 in the classroom, the playground and on the sports field.

The Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment scheme offers primary schools the opportunity to apply for free resources which can be used for active classroom sessions and PE lessons. The scheme is run in partnership with Nike and delivered by the Football Foundation.

Head of community at the Premier League Nick Perchard said: “The Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment scheme gives us the opportunity to provide free resources to primary schools taking part in the programme. The kit and equipment includes footballs, floor spots and giant dice to help with active lessons.

“We are offering primary schools the opportunity to apply for free kit and equipment. We hope this year’s process will be as successful as last year and that it will encourage teachers who have not yet signed up to the programme to get involved with Premier League Primary Stars.”

This year’s application window will run from Monday, February 19 to Friday, April 6. Successful applicants will receive their kit/equipment from September 2018.

Schools should visit plprimarystars.com/kit-scheme for details of how to apply for the kit and equipment – and how to access the other exciting Premier League Primary Stars resources that are available to them.