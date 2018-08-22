Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Anderton Boat Lift will be hosting a free, family-friendly, Viking Invasion on Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2, between 10am and 3.30pm.

The event will see the grounds of the attraction near Northwich transformed into a Viking settlement with free displays and demonstrations.

Staged by Y Ddraig Warriors of Stoke-on-Trent, each day will end with a ‘live’ battle.

There is no cost to enter the site.

Visitors are encouraged to look around Y Ddraig’s (the dragons) living history exhibition and ask questions and try out their armour and equipment.

Y Ddraig will be putting on arena combat displays throughout the day and will also be training its youngest warriors, which all children are welcome to join in with.

Warwick Kinrade, Jarl of the Y Ddraig Warriors re-enactment group, said: “We are delighted to be coming to the Anderton Boat Lift again.

“The Vikings had a strong connection with Cheshire and particularly the Wirral where they settled after repeated raids.

“All over the region there are Viking place names and Viking archaeological finds.

“Recent DNA tests show that Viking offspring are still going strong in the region.

“We’re hoping this free event will attract those who want to find out more about how the Vikings of their distant past.

“The displays and demonstrations, given by people dressed in traditional Viking clothes and with replica weapons, really bring to life what it was like to be a Viking.

“It promises to be a lively and engaging weekend for all the family.”

Graham Wood, Duty Manager, Anderton Boat Lift, said: “With its terraced grounds leading down to the River Weaver, the Anderton Boat Lift’s site is a spectacular setting for this action-packed family event.

“Visitors can also tour the Lift’s free interactive exhibition, use the new £50,000 play area, visit the shop or simply watch events unfold from the tree-top Coffee Shop.

“Alternatively, they may wish to pay and take a boat tour down the River Weaver or experience what it feels like to be magically transported through the Lift by this piece of high Victorian engineering.”

For all boat trips, booking is advisable on 01606 786 777.

The Anderton Boat Lift is owned by the Canal and River Trust Charity and was restored in 2002 after a £7 million restoration made possible thanks to a substantial grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.