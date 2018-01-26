Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fracking company is considering whether to appeal against Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s decision to vote down its plan to ‘flow test’ an existing well in Ellesmere Port .

Protesters were delighted when planning committee members refused the IGas application targeting Portside North by 10 votes to one on Thursday (January 25).

They feared consent would have meant a step in the direction of shale gas production with all the associated concerns around fracking such as pollution, health and earth tremors.

But the council decision went against the advice of their professional planning and legal officers. And IGas may consider it has a strong case to mount an appeal.

John Blaymires, chief operating officer at IGas, who addressed the planning meeting at the HQ building, said afterwards: “We are very disappointed by the committee decision that goes against the recommendation of their planning officer and is an application that accords with both national and local planning policy as set out in the planning statement and also has the necessary environmental permits in place.

“This area of Cheshire in particular employs a significant number of people who work in businesses who rely on gas – not just as a source of power, but also as a raw material for fertilisers and chemicals.

“We will now take time to consider our options including our right to bring forward an appeal.”

Frack Free Dee today circulated a celebratory message to members although the email accepted an appeal was ‘expected’.

A spokesperson said: “What a fitting setting it was to hear this result. It was the same room where a few years ago our communities were left with no alternative but to walk out of proceedings due to a lack of engagement, critical analysis and being given an uneven playing field on which to put our case.

“The future looked bleak. It was therefore wonderful to see such a change this time around as it became obvious that our public representatives, from all parties, had taken on board our researched evidence and meaningful concerns and duly acted accordingly.

“We know that this is not the end and we expect appeals and more planning applications in the future. We have however shown that we can win, and our campaign goes on and continues to grow. Thank you all.”