A multi-vehicle collision on the A41 in Waverton caused traffic disruption earlier this morning (February 15).

Four vehicles were involved in the smash near The Black Dog pub shortly after 8.30am.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire police said there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

All vehicles have been recovered from the scene and traffic is thought to have returned to normal.