A multi-vehicle collision on the M56 is causing severe delays on the roads this afternoon (Monday, August 20).

The accident happened on the eastbound carriageway just before J5 near the turn off for Manchester Airport and completely blocked all lanes although two have now reopened.

But the existing lane closures mean there are long delays on the approach from the M6.

Greater Manchester Police said two HGVs were involved in the five-vehicle collision and an air ambulance is on the scene.

Two casualties have been taken to hospital, two are being treated at the scene and one has been taken to hospital with 'serious leg injuries'.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service told The Liverpool Echo : "We have been called to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision at 11.33am.

"We are on the scene at the moment. We have got a rapid response vehicle, two ambulances and the air ambulance has just arrived.

"Early reports are suggesting there are four patients."

Motorists are advised to avoid the area completely.