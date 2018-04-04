Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are heavy delays on the roads this morning (Wednesday, April 4) after a four car pile-up on the A483 Wrexham Road near the Posthouse Roundabout.

It is causing congestion on the A55 to J36 Chester Road for Broughton Shopping Park, the A55 Tarvin Road to J40 A51 at Vicars Cross Interchange and the A483 to J7 B5102 Llay Road at Rossett.

The North West Ambulance Service said they were called to the A483 at 8.12am today and confirmed up to six people were involved in the four vehicle crash.

Nobody suffered any major injury and nobody was taken to hospital.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said: "At 8.23am today, Wednesday 4 April, officers were called to reports of collision on the A483 Wrexham Road near Pulford.

"The collision involves a red Vauxhall Corsa, a black Seat Ibiza, a blue Peugeot Allure and a red Mercedes Sport. North West Ambulance Service is in attendance at the scene, although there are no reports of any serious injuries.

"As a result of the collision one lane was closed while recovery work took place at the scene. All lanes have since reopened, although there are still delays in the local area."