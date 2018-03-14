The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four people are in police custody following a series of dawn raids carried out on homes in Blacon this morning (Wednesday, March 14).

Up to 50 officers took action against a number of men believed to be supplying class A drugs in the area, giving early morning wake up calls to five addresses in Blacon and seizing heroin, crack cocaine and a quantity of cash.

Four men aged between 27 and 55 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine).

They are currently in custody helping police with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson, who is in charge of the operation, said: “The action taken today comes as a result of an investigation focusing on a group of people suspected of being involved in illegal drugs.

“The strike phase this morning is the result of months of hard work to gather evidence and intelligence. During the raids we seized heroin and a quantity of cash.

“The action taken by officers reinforces our commitment to proactively target, disrupt and dismantle those suspected of being involved in organised crime," he added.

Specialist officers were used to gain entry to the properties and officers are now carrying out detailed searches of all the addresses.

DS Henderson explained: “Information from the public is absolutely vital in the fight against drug related activity and I encourage anyone who has any information about organised crime or drug related crime in their community to come forward.”