Engineers are to investigate why water fountains at Sandy Lane Aqua Park in Chester seem to stop working after a few hours.

Cheshire West and Chester Council says the fountains, which randomly give children a fun soaking as they run across the park, seem to operate for several hours before stopping for no obvious reason.

Cllr Louise Gittins , cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “We are aware that there is an issue at Sandy Lane Water Park in Chester which is affecting the flow of water into the fountains.

“We are not able at this moment to explain the direct cause of this problem. It won’t be until contractors carry out a full investigation of the pumping system that we can fully diagnose the issues and carry out work to fix it.

“It is the council’s intention to solve the problem and return Sandy Lane Water Park to full working order so that it can be enjoyed by residents and visitors.”

Youngsters are not having much luck when it comes to water-related activities.

The leisure pool at Chester’s Northgate Arena is still out of action with the hope it will be able to re-open before the end of June following a ‘complex’ technical problem.

Updates are being posted via social media and on notices at the Victoria Road venue run by Brio Leisure.

The latest bulletin, headed ‘We’re sorry’, states the leisure pool and sauna remain closed because of an issue with an air handling unit requiring parts to be specially designed and built for the arena.

A Brio spokesperson added: “Once these arrive, we’ll fit these as quickly as possible and we’ll begin to fill the pool and reopen before the end of June.

“We’ll have it back up and running as soon as we can!”