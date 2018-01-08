Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An air ambulance is to bring sports commentator and massive Chester FC fan Jonathan Legard home from the French Alps thanks to financial support from the Grand Prix Trust.

Jonathan, who is well known among Blues fans, had been in intensive care suffering from pneumonia and pleurisy but unable to get back to the UK as his insurance company says he is not covered.

The charitable arm of Formula 1 which supports those involved – or formerly involved in the sport – has now stepped in to foot the bill.

Jonathan, who covered F1 for BBC radio and television over many years, tweeted : “Never usually do personal stuff here. But pneumonia and pleurisy changed that. Out of intensive care and walking at last. Back in UK by the weekend then hard work to get properly fit begins. Support from #bbc #f1 #airrace friends has been overwhelming #merciducoeur.”

Jonathan, a freelancer, who regularly commentates on the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, had been on holiday with his wife Kate and children when he was taken ill, meaning an unhappy start to the new year.

He is due be repatriated to a private London hospital until a bed becomes available in a specialist NHS respiratory unit. His wife Kate has thanked Martin Brundle, chairman of the Grand Prix Trust, and F1 chief medical officer Dr Peter Hamlyn who organised the stay in the private facility.

Although born in Cardiff, Legard grew up in Chester after moving to the city in 1966. Today he lives with his family in west London.

Despite his illness Jonathan has continued to follow his beloved Blues who are currently struggling and languishing in the relegation zone. But he was buoyed up by Chester’s 1-0 victory over Ebbsfleet United at the weekend, tweeting: “Need a lie-down. A glimmer of hope that all is not lost yet.”

In a message of support, fellow Blues fan Mark Dowling tweeted him: “Glad to hear you’re on the mend. I admire your dedication, even when poorly, to following Chester FC’s misfortunes throughout the festive period.”

The Grand Prix Trust has not commented due to being bound by strict confidentiality about help and assistance offered to personnel involved with F1, both past and present.