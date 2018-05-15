The video will start in 8 Cancel

A former Premier League footballer was killed in a car crash in Cheshire this morning (Tuesday, May 15).

Jlloyd Samuel, who played for Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers, was involved in a collision with another vehicle near his home in Warrington just before 8am.

National reports say the 37-year-old had been on his way home from dropping his children off at school when he collided with the oncoming vehicle.

His former club Aston Villa tweeted that they were 'deeply saddened' to hear the news and said their players would all wear black armbands during tonight's semi-final match against Middlesborough as a mark of respect to Samuel.

(Image: Birmingham Post and Mail)

And Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, who Samuel also played for, were the first to confirm the devastating news on their official Facebook page.

The statement read: "We've received some terrible news that former National defender and Ex-Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers player Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash this morning in England.

"According to reports, Jlloyd was returning home after dropping his kids off to school and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

"The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and his former national teammates at this time extends deepest condolences to his family members both in the UK and here in Trinidad and Tobago."

Samuel made his debut in September 1999 at the age of 18, and came through the ranks at Villa, playing for them 169 times before later playing for Bolton and Cardiff City.

He also played for Esteghal, Pakyan and Egerton between 2011 and 2017.

In a statement, Cheshire police said: "Emergency services remain at the scene of a serious collision involving a van and a car in High Legh.

"At around 7.55am police were called following reports of a collision involving a van and a Range Rover near to Costcutter on West Lane.

"Sadly the driver of the car, Jlloyd Samuel, 37, from Lymm, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

"The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment."

Road closures remain in place at either end of West Lane, near to the junctions of the A56 and the A50. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 64540.