A group of former pupils from Chester's Merton House school are appealing for old pictures and memorabilia from their time there.

Last year, old school friends Gris Todd, Jan Pritchard, Claire Fawcett, Helen Birdis, Pippa Lowe and Michele Williams reunited from their homes across the world in Chester for the first time since they left the independent prep school back in 1969.

When they left the school - which was located at 27 Liverpool Road but closed in 2011 due to falling pupil numbers - they took with them a good grounding and values that all eight women say they maintain to this day.

During their reunion the friends managed to have a look around the rear garden where their school used to be and although the big red brick house has now been converted into four apartments, the memories instantly came flooding back, and compelled the women to try and track down some memories of their beloved school.

Pippa told The Chronicle: "The garden, of course, looks much smaller now we are adults but our memories of the very happy days we spent there were as colourful as they were 49 years ago.

"It was a fabulous tonic, our getting together again! Prior to this reunion, I tried to find some old photos or memorabilia from Merton House and asked the Cheshire Archives and the council and wrote to the last owner of the school when it moved to Abbot’s Park, but have drawn a complete blank.

"Whilst almost all of us can still recite our tables backwards, when we all left to attend our seven different senior schools, there was no alumni we could stay attached to and the internet wasn’t even a twinkle in its inventor's eyes yet," she explained.

"Sending letters by post was expensive and telephone calls too. If letters found the correct addresses they might not be answered or people might’ve moved on and so we all lost touch.

"However, with the invention of the internet and social media many years later however, we’ve found one another and we now number eight of us in all - from across the UK as well as Australia," added Pippa.

The women are appealing for any photos or memories of Merton House, and also want to trace any former pupils who would like to be part of an alumni.

If you are able to help, email Pippa at pippa.anderson@me.com