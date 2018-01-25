It's been known by a number of different names over the years - most recently The Lord Binning for six years.

But Kelsall' s popular village pub is going back to the old days with its new moniker, which was known for many years as The Morris Dancer - and work has now begun on its extensive transformation.

Work is underway on the new Morris Dancer pub in Kelsall

The new Morris Dancer is set to open to the public this May after being taken over by Brunning and Price - and new pictures posted on the pub's Facebook page show it's not just going to take a simple coat of paint.

Resembling a building site with its pulled up floors and completely stripped back walls - it makes The Lord Binning, which closed last April, seem like a distant memory.

The pub posted: "Now don't panic! These things always look worse before they start to look better! But we thought you might like to see what we are up to inside."

A number of jobs are available at the renovated pub, including deputy and assistant management positions, chefs and a gardener/maintenance person.

For more information about these, visit www.brunningandprice.co.uk/morrisdancer/jobs