It's been known by a number of different names over the years - most recently The Lord Binning for six years.

But Kelsall' s popular village pub is going back to the old days with its new moniker, which was known for many years as The Morris Dancer - and work has now begun on its extensive transformation.

The new Morris Dancer is set to open to the public this May after being taken over by Brunning and Price - and new pictures posted on the pub's Facebook page show it's not just going to take a simple coat of paint.

Resembling a building site with its pulled up floors and completely stripped back walls - it makes The Lord Binning, which closed last April, seem like a distant memory.

The pub posted: "Now don't panic! These things always look worse before they start to look better! But we thought you might like to see what we are up to inside."

A number of jobs are available at the renovated pub, including deputy and assistant management positions, chefs and a gardener/maintenance person.

For more information about these, visit www.brunningandprice.co.uk/morrisdancer/jobs