TV personality Michelle Heaton will be at WH Smith in Chester next month to sign copies of her new autobiography which details her experience of early menopause.

Hot Flush: Motherhood, the Menopause and Me revisits Michelle's journey from pop stardom with Liberty X to how she coped with the menopause at the premature age of 35 after undergoing a double mastectomy and hysterectomy to reduce the risk of cancer caused by the BRCA gene mutation.

Described as 'unfailingly honest and inspiring', the memoir details Michelle's struggles with dealing with the menopause in her own head as well as in her marriage, family life and in the workplace.

It also tackles the effects on her career, marriage and self-image, as well as offering tips on how to deal with the process.

Tweeting about her book tour, during which she'll be in Chester on Tuesday, May 8 from 11am-noon, Michelle said: "Whoop whoop, see you all (on) my book tour in few weeks time visiting Leeds, Gateshead, Chester, Manchester, Bluewater and more."

The 38-year-old was seen on screens in ITV's The Real Full Monty, which she did to encourage women to go for routine breast cancer check-ups.

Speaking to the national media about her book, Michelle said: "I entered the menopause early and it hit me hard. It is such an important and far-reaching subject. This book is for every woman out there – whatever age – to know that you are not alone."

She added: “By talking about it and searching for ways to make those difficult days a little easier, we can all help each other.”