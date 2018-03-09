Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Money-saving expert and TV presenter Martin Lewis has opened up about how losing his mother when he was just 12 'was the end of my childhood'.

The 45-year-old, who grew up in Norley near Frodsham and attended Chester's King's School, gave the rare interview on BBC Radio 5 Live this week and broke down as he relived the moment he was told his mum had been killed in a road accident.

"What happened to me was, three days before my 12th birthday, I went to Sunday school, or Jewish Sunday school, as it was," he told host Tony Livesey.



"Someone strange picked me up and took me home. I knew them but it wasn't what I was expecting and when I went home I was told there had been an accident.

"The next day my dad told me that she had died that morning and that was the end of my childhood, that moment. I cried every day until I was 15 and then I stopped crying and became brittle.'





And ahead of Mother's Day this Sunday, Martin, who is married to TV presenter Lara Lewington, said he was only able to celebrate the occasion again after his daughter was born.

"Even when I married my wife, when it was Mother's Day, she would go with her mother for Mother's Day and I could not go with,' he admitted. 'I couldn't do it. I couldn't cope with Mother's Day."

Martin, who didn't tell his family or his wife that he was going onto the show to talk about his mum, said it was his work as a patron for charity Grief Encounter which spurred him on to share his own experience.

The charity helps to support bereaved children and their families following the loss of someone close.

Describing grief as 'the founding pain of my life', Martin says he did not go through counselling after his mum's death because such as service wasn't available at the time.

But the experience spurred him on to be 'bullish' and he wanted to succeed so 'nothing could hurt me like that again'.

"You can push harder, you can work longer and you can be stronger and you can take people not liking you, although I am not as good at that as I used to be," he said.

"When I was in my 20s I was incredibly bullish. I think that came from "nothing is every going to be able to touch me or hurt me like it already has done.



"If you know a child, or an adult, grief is a natural process, don't shy away from them, don't force them to talk if they don't want to but address and acknowledge what's happened.

"But you do have to acknowledge and be there and be there to talk to and have a conversation. It is far better to remember the wonderful person that you lost, than to remember you lost a wonderful person."