With Bike Chester just around the corner, ride organiser Iconic Cycling has received the backing of former England rugby union international Phil Greening and his high-level fitness and sports performance company The Athlete Factory.

The 24 time capped rugby player has been unveiled as an ambassador for Bike Chester which takes place on Sunday, June 10.

Phil opened The Athlete Factory in Chester earlier this year targeting those interested in sport, health and fitness who want to reach their full potential through training and tailored programmes that focus on nutrition, strength and conditioning.

The Athlete Factory will be showcasing its new cryotherapy unit at Bike Chester enabling cyclists to use the chamber at a discounted rate post-ride.

The extreme cold treatment of cryotherapy, which is normally only available to elite athletes, will help riders recover more quickly after the long, challenging bike ride.

Riders will also have the chance to sign up to The Athlete Factory’s online strength and conditioning programmes designed by former GB triathlete Oli Jenner and will be offered post-ride sports therapy at the finish line at The King’s School in Chester.

Phil said: “To be able to wave the flag for Iconic Cycling Events is an honour. I’m delighted to be a part of it and hope that we can use events like this as a way of encouraging more people into sport.”

Richard Best of Iconic Cycling Events said: “We are delighted to have Phil on board.

“There’s no one more passionate or fitting to have as our ambassador for what will be another fantastic cycling event.

“It will be a mass celebration of cycling and we are thrilled to have Phil in our corner.”

Now in its third year, 2018 Bike Chester will start and end at The King’s School.

Riders will be given the choice of three rides – the 25 mile social or the 50 or 80 mile challenge – which take in Chester and the surrounding countryside including iconic climbs such as The Horseshoe Pass and The Shelf.

Entry is £36 per ride for the 80 and 50-mile rides or £26 for the 25 mile ride.

New for 2018 is a family entry for the 25 mile route at £70 for two adults and two children under 16.

For more information and to register visit the website http://www.bikechester.co.uk/ .

To keep up with the action on social media follow @Bikechester on Facebook and @bikechesterUK on Twitter.