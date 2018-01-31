Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port man is to face trial after pleading not guilty to allegations of non-recent sexual abuse.

Paul McCann, of Hemingford Close in Great Sutton, Ellesemere Port, appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday (January 31) in relation to the six charges of indecent assault against a male person, which relate to one alleged victim and are said to have been carried out between 1987 and 1990.

The 57-year-old former Crewe Alexandra coach spoke only to confirm his details and enter not guilty pleas to all six charges, which relate to a boy under 16 and over 16.

McCann was granted unconditional bail until the trial, which was scheduled for October 8, 2018.