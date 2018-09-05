Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former UKIP Euro MP and ex-Chester resident Steven Woolfe has joined the Conservative Party .

Mr Woolfe, who used to live in Victoria Road, had been an independent MEP for the North West in the European Parliament since leaving UKIP in October 2016.

At one stage he had been a favourite to become UKIP leader.

But he left the party following an altercation with UKIP MEP Mike Hookem at the European Parliament building in Strasbourg.

Now the Leave.EU campaign has issued a press release stating the staunch Brexiteer has joined the Conservatives, which is confirmed by Mr Woolfe's Twitter feed.

Mr Woolfe MEP is quoted as saying: “Today, I applied to be a member of the Conservative Party. Brexit and its success is in the hands of this government.

“That is why all Brexit supporters should join the Conservative party to exert pressure both locally and nationally on Tory MPs. This government was elected on a Brexit manifesto at the last election, we need to ensure the Brexit that the 17.4m voted for is honoured.”

Mr Woolfe, who has an office in Northgate Street, Chester , says he has also become the president of Blue Wave movement, a campaign initiated by Leave.EU encouraging Brexiteers to join the Tory party.

He added: “It is also the right time for me to become president of the Blue Wave movement, which has already enjoyed phenomenal success over the past few weeks encouraging new members to join the Conservative Party.”

“Join me in supporting Blue Wave and make the Conservative Party conservative again. I will be making further announcements in the coming weeks.”