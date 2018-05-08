Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Doting pet parents with links to Chester are on a mission to bring happy lives to cats and dogs.

Jack Walker, born and raised in Blacon, and wife Aneisha met at the University of Bath. They now live and work in London but hope to move back up to Chester one day in the future.

The couple have worked across food, drink and pet food for a combined 17 years.

Shocked at the lack of high quality, ethical pet food at an affordable price for their pets Smudge and Boo, they have spent the last two years creating Scrumbles which they describe as ‘a values driven company with a nutritious and delicious product and a unique playful tone of voice’.

Jack, who attended St Theresa’s Primary and then on to Chester Catholic High, said: “As doting pet parents we’ve always wanted what’s best for our Smudge and Boo.

(Image: UGC TCH)

“But having seen the pet food market from the inside out we were unhappy with the choices available. Unable to find yummy, good food that didn’t cost the earth we set out to create our own.”

He continued: “We’ve taken care to ensure our food is both nutritious and delicious. Each of our recipes are carefully tailored for species, breed size and life stage and crammed with up to 75% chicken.

“Using a blend of freshly prepared and dried chicken ensures high levels of animal protein - the best kind - and delivers an irresistible taste.

“We avoid nonsense like artificial preservatives, colours or flavours and unnecessary nasties like salt, sugar and pea protein. Catering to sensitive tummies our food is gluten free, has added probiotics and is naturally hypoallergenic.”

(Image: UGC TCH)

He insists: “We’re serious about nutrition but determined to have fun along the way. We also believe in the power of business to drive positive change in the world and are committed to supporting the communities and environment around us, guaranteeing adventures for future families.”

The Scrumbles range, which consists of seven lines, launches on May 10.

It includes four varieties of food for dogs each tailored to a breed size and life stage and three for cats also tailored to life stage and offering a choice of flavours for fussy felines.

Details can be seen at www.scrumbles.co.uk. The range will also be on offer at DogFest North 2018 taking place at Cholmondeley Castle on June 16 and 17.