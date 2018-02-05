Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sixth form student from The Bishops’ Blue Coat CE High School has helped to leave a lasting legacy of his late friend’s time in school.

Aidan Carroll died of cancer in December 2015 and had been unable to continue studies after Year 11 due to his ill health.

His close friend Tom Taylor is now nearing the end of his time at Bishops’ and he wanted to leave a symbol behind of Aidan’s fun-loving character.

Tom used his connections with Chester Nomads to secure a brand new bright orange kit for the school’s Key Stage 3 girls away strip.

Chester Nomads’ Steve Smith said: “As a club we always look to support local organisations and this year we felt it appropriate to approach Bishops’ through Tom to see if the school would benefit from receipt of a kit.

“We chose Bishops’ as they are local to the club – many of our members attend school there just as Aidan did.

“The donation therefore is in the memory of Aidan who played for Chester Nomads.

“Aidan is remembered fondly by everyone who met him including his team mates at the club.”

Tom added: “It’s great to see the Nomads donating the kit and I am also grateful to Monkhouse Schoolwear who embroidered the badge and also placed ‘AC’ on the sleeves.

“The kit is bright orange just like Aidan’s hair colour which he said was an ‘African Sunset’!

“Aidan would be honoured to have a kit in his memory.

“I hope the kit will be a fantastic symbol of Aidan’s memory for many years to come.”

Aidan’s mum Jenny Carroll said: “It makes me so proud to be Aidan’s mum on occasions like this.

“Good luck to the team and I hope you have great success!”

The kit was presented to the team and head of girls PE Cheryl Foster by Tom, Steve and Aidan’s parents.