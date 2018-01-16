The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Named Storm Fionn, the weather bomb that hit the UK overnight and this morning continues to see snowfall in northern areas.

The Met Office is warning of ‘heavy, squally showers of snow’.

"Over the hills, snow will drift in the strong to gale force winds. A gradual improvement is likely on Wednesday for most areas," a forecaster said.

Storm Fionn will hit Ireland first and an orange weather alert has been issued for tonight, with forecasters predicting gusts of up to 80mph.

And warnings for snow, ice and wind are in place around the country, particularly in Scotland and the north west of England.

Yesterday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather alert for snow and ice from which started from 3pm yesterday (Monday, January 15) until 6pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

(Image: MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS)

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to plummet to -6C overnight across large parts of the UK, with highs in the low single figures during the day.

Around 10cm of snow could fall in some areas, with hail and lightning also likely.





Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Met Office chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: “By Wednesday we have a number of severe weather warnings in place with widespread wintry showers for many, snow likely at low levels in the north of the UK and over high ground in the south.

"During Wednesday night a low-pressure system is expected to move across the UK bringing the potential for strong winds to many parts of the UK, and more snow to Scotland, all of which could cause disruption in places."

Storm Fionn is the sixth named storm of the season to torment the UK after Aileen, Brian, Caroline, Dylan and Eleanor struck last year.