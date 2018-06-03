Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fly-tipper has been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds after he was caught red-handed.

Mohammad Jalal Mohammad, 35, of Dudley in the West Midlands, appeared before West Cheshire Magistrates Court on May 17 and pleaded guilty to a charge of depositing waste contrary to the Environmental Protection Act 1990, commonly known as fly-tipping.

Mohammad, who had no previous convictions, was fined £250 and ordered to pay £450 prosecution costs.

The prosecutor told the court that on March 1, 2017, a member of the public was driving on the A533 Bostock road when he saw the defendant parked up at the side of the road, fly-tipping material from his car.

The member of the public stopped his car, took a photograph of Mohammad and called the police.

When the police arrived Mohammad told them that he had just bought the car, it had broken down and he was trying to fix it.

He said that he was looking for tools in the car and was frustrated by all of the rubbish that was in the car.

Interviewed later by officers from Cheshire West and Chester, Mohammad admitted the fly-tipping, but said he was frustrated by all the rubbish that was in it.

In sentencing Mohammad, the court said that fly-tipping was a very serious problem across the UK and was very expensive to clear up.

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “Full credit should be given to the member of the public who rightly reported this matter.

“This prosecution is the latest in a long line of successful prosecutions we have brought over the past year.

“Fly-tipping is endemic, our officers have just this week sent three further fly-tipping investigation files to our legal services for consideration for prosecution.”