Tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal collision on Sealand Road.

The crash, which happened just before noon on Tuesday (February 6) and involved a Renault Megane and a HGV, claimed the life of the male car driver and has left the female passenger fighting for her life.

She remains at Aintree University Hospital in what has been described as a 'critical' condition.

Now bunches of flowers have been placed at the scene of the crash.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along the road at the time and who witnessed the collision.”

The Daily Post reports that police family liaison officers are with the family and the coroner has been informed.

Two air ambulances were called to deal with those injured in the accident, and two paramedics in rapid response vehicles and a crew in an emergency ambulance were also sent.

The fire service also attended the scene, with the road closed for more than seven hours following the crash.