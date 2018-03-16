A busy road which runs through Saltney has been shut due to flooding this afternoon (Friday, March 16).
A pool of water has submerged a stretch of Boundary Lane near Woodall Avenue.
Footage submitted by Chronicle reader Richard Parry shows water pouring on to the road surface from the drains.
A spokeswoman for North Wales Police confirmed the incident was reported to them shortly after 11.30am.
The flooding is understandably causing issues for traffic in the area.
A spokeswoman for Dee Valley Water said: "We have sent an inspector out. It appears the problem is with a Welsh Water sewer pipe."