A busy road which runs through Saltney has been shut due to flooding this afternoon (Friday, March 16).

A pool of water has submerged a stretch of Boundary Lane near Woodall Avenue.

Footage submitted by Chronicle reader Richard Parry shows water pouring on to the road surface from the drains.

Flooding in Boundary Lane in Saltney. Picture by Richard Parry
A spokeswoman for North Wales Police confirmed the incident was reported to them shortly after 11.30am.

The flooding is understandably causing issues for traffic in the area.

A spokeswoman for Dee Valley Water said: "We have sent an inspector out. It appears the problem is with a Welsh Water sewer pipe."