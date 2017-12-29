Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flooding has cut off the main access to a Chester village for the second time in a fortnight.

Guilden Sutton Lane, Guilden Sutton, is today (Thursday, December 29) blocked by a pool of water where the road dips under the bridge carrying the A55.

A tractor and tanker have been used to pump away the flood waters which appeared after last night’s snow and ice melted.

On December 15 a man had to be rescued by firefighters after his vehicle became trapped in flood waters at the same spot.

But locals believe the issue is not simply linked to bouts of bad weather as the problem has been ongoing since September.

The precise source of the water remains a mystery. And there is speculation a pump installed at the location may have stopped working.

The last flood forced the village school to close but this time pupils are on their Christmas break.

Alternative routes are available via Wicker Lane from the A51 and Station Lane from the A56.