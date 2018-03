Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is queuing traffic on the A41 Whitchurch Road this morning (Tuesday, March 13) due to flooding.

The congestion is affecting both directions at Chowley Oak Lane/ Rocky Lane to A534 Barnhill Road and on A41 Whitchurch Road to Frog Lane, according to traffic website Inrix.

Temporary traffic lights are in operation and drivers are advised to leave extra time for their journeys.