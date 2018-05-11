Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new flagship obstacle to feature at the world’s biggest 5k run has been revealed – and it’s absolutely massive.

Gung-Ho! Seriously Fun 5k comes to Chester Racecourse on Saturday, June 23 and will see up to 5,000 runners take on 10 huge inflatable obstacles on a run like no other.

Organisers have revealed ‘The Final Countdown’, the non-competitive course’s last obstacle, which will be inflated with enough air to fill more than 12,000,000 footballs.

Spanning almost 2,000 cubic metres, the brand-new obstacle is 36m long, 8m wide and 6.5m tall at its highest point.

To conquer the Final Countdown, participants will have to make their way through a gauntlet-style run, climb a steep slippery slope before sliding down to a frothy foam pit on the finish line.

Former Cbeebies presenter Alex Winters, the brains behind the course which requires the same amount of air to inflate as 75,000,000 footballs to inflate, can’t wait to see it in action.

He said: “The Final Countdown is one of five new obstacles for Gung-Ho! 2018, and it is up there with my favourites.

“It has something for everyone, as runners will have to fight their way through a jungle of smaller inflatables to then scale a vertical climb and reach the slide, before they fly into the foam pit finish.

“I have tried it myself and it was so much fun!

“We have also tested it out on a couple of European dates and on the start of our UK tour and it has had rave reviews.

“We can’t wait to bring Gung-Ho! to Chester this year, and we guarantee that everyone – even those people who have tried out the event before – will have a day unlike any other they have experienced.

“Anybody can do it, no matter your age or fitness.

“So come on, let’s see how Gung-Ho! you can go!”

The Final Countdown is one of five new obstacles added to the course, which has welcomed more than 100,000 runners during the past four years.

This year the event, which will also include giant mazes, climbing walls and slides, heads to 16 locations across the UK.

Thousands of pounds are expected to be raised for good causes thanks to people taking part for charity, adding to tens of thousands of pounds already raised at previous events.

Participants can go Gung-Ho! in aid of the event’s national charity partner BBC Children in Need, while each event will have a local charity partner.

This year Gung-Ho! is partnering with Hope House Children’s Hospice, which provides vital support to local terminally ill children and their families, and to other families across the region whose child has died through accident or illness.

Spokesman for Hope House Hannah Robinson said: “We are delighted to be local charity partner for this exciting event, and would like to thank Gung-Ho! for giving us the opportunity to participate and raise vital funds.

“Every week, three local families face unimaginable heartbreak when their child dies.

“Tragically Hope House Children’s Hospices can currently only afford to help one.

“With the support of our local community we can raise more money which will enable us to reach every child, mum, dad, sister and brother in our area.

“Thank you to everyone who has so far signed up to fundraise for Hope House, we can’t wait to cheer everyone on the day!”

Runners, who must be at least 4ft tall, receive a free bib with race number, Gung-Ho! t-shirt and headband, while any spectators can attend for free.

Tickets and more information are available at www.begung-ho.co.uk .

Check out Gung-Ho! updates by searching ‘Gung-Ho!’ on Facebook and on Twitter, at @begungho.