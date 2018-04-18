Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five men have been sentenced for affray – with one sent to prison for six months – following trouble between rival fans before last November’s Chester FC v Wrexham AFC clash.

Two men from Chester , an 18-year-old man from Tarporley and two men from Wrexham were arrested and subsequently charged following a fracas in Chester city centre .

Daniel John Jones, 28, of Cliveden Road, Chester; Elliot Seville, 23, of St James Avenue, Chester; Louis Neal, 18, of Forest Road, Tarporley ; Bobby Christopher, 25, of Ceiriog Road, Wrexham and Jack McKnight, 20, of Alexandra Road, Wrexham, all pleaded guilty to affray at Chester Magistrates’ Court last Friday (April 13).

They returned to court for sentencing on Wednesday, April 18.

The charges relate to an incident that occurred in Chester city centre during the afternoon ahead of an evening match at Swansway Chester Stadium on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

Chester FC supporters – including Jones, Neal and Seville – had descended on The Cross along with a group of Wrexham AFC supporters – including Christopher and McKnight – when fights broke out between the rival fans.

CCTV footage showed Jones, who at the time was serving a football banning order following a previous conviction for a football-related offence, acting aggressively towards the group of Wrexham fans.

Seville was also acting in an aggressive and provocative manner.

While Neal can be seen running towards the Wrexham fans and throwing punches at one of them.

The video also shows Christopher throwing a punch at a Chester fan and McKnight picking up a large bollard and holding it above his head as though about to throw it at the Chester supporters.

McKnight put the bollard down after being ordered by a police officer.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, District Judge Nicholas Sanders said the scene was ‘a throwback to past ages where football hooliganism was rife’.

Sentencing Jones to six months in prison with an eight-year football banning order, Judge Sanders told him: “You were clearly leading and out front and continued to cause problems throughout the day leading up to the match.”

Neil, Seville, Christopher and McKnight was each given a six-month curfew order and a three-year football banning order.

All defendants were also ordered to pay court costs and victim surcharges.

The men were brought to justice following a joint Cheshire Police and North Wales Police operation in March.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham, who led the investigation for Cheshire Police, said: “The altercation took place in the city centre in the middle of the day when there were lots of people around, putting innocent people in danger. Shoppers moved to get away from the violence and shopkeepers locked their doors to stop the fighting fans from coming inside.

“If it was not for the intervention of police officers the incident could have been far worse than it was. We hope this case sends out a strong message that such unacceptable behaviour from football fans will not be tolerated.

“If you go to a football match looking to cause trouble or get involved in altercations with rival fans your actions will be thoroughly investigated and you will be brought to justice.”