Just as you thought it was safe to go back to KFC now chicken is back on the menu, the fast food chain is now running out of yet another hugely popular ingredient – gravy.

KFC, which has branches in Chester and Cheshire Oaks, switched its supplier contract from Bidvest Logistics to DHL on February 14 and shortly afterwards was forced to close hundreds of restaurants in the region due to 'teething' problems at DHL.

A spokesman told The Independent that 97% of the region's KFC restaurants are open but are experiencing gravy supply disruptions.

He said: “Due to the ongoing distribution challenges DHL is experiencing, some restaurants are continuing to serve a reduced menu, including gravy."

“We’re working as hard as we can to get this sorted out, we know that our gravy is a big favourite!”

As far as we know, KFC in Chester is due to open as usual today from 11am.