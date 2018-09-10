Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire East Council’s first ever Pride in the Park Picnic event will take place at Tatton Park this Sunday (September 16).

Special guests Brazilian carnival drum and dance act Juba do Leão, jazz saxophonist Alex Clarke, an Abba tribute set from The Twins and performances from Proud Mary’s Choir and Rock Choir Cheshire will feature at the event, which will celebrate and support the LGBT+ community.

It all takes place in the gardens at Tatton Park, in Knutsford and will be open to visitors of all ages, offering lots of family-friendly activities and entertainment on the day.

Cllr Stewart Gardiner, the council’s champion for equality and diversity, said: “All the many hours of planning are coming to fruition and there is a real sense of excitement among all those involved. Everyone is looking forward to the big day and we’re all so pleased at the support we’ve had from colleagues across the council.

“We have more than 50 volunteers, who have agreed to help on the day, as well as colleagues at Tatton lending a hand and I know that the whole event is going to be a fabulous celebration for everyone and a great opportunity for the whole community to have a fun day together.”

Deputy council leader Liz Wardlaw said: “Pride events are simply brilliant. They are such friendly and happy occasions and I know this will be no different.

“I’d just like to urge anyone who’s free to come along and join in the festivities. I’m going on Sunday – and I can’t wait!”

Visitors are invited to take their own picnic on Sunday from 10am when the event starts and will be able to explore the picturesque gardens of Tatton Park. A broad selection of Pride in the Park merchandise will also be available on the day.

This colourful, fun-filled, celebratory event will feature a health and wellbeing marketplace for guests to receive key help and support from organisations such as Body Positive, Transforum Manchester and Diversity Role Models. Cheshire East partner agencies, including Cheshire police and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, will also attend.

Cheshire East Council is giving away a picnic hamper of goodies for two lucky Pride attendees.

The giveaway is being supported by Live Well Cheshire East,– a directory which signposts residents to services that will support them to live longer and healthier lives.

To enter the competition just ‘like’ the CEC Facebook post and tag a friend. As well as the hamper, which includes a Fitbit and an aromatherapy kit, you could also win some Pride-themed merchandise. For more details on how to enter our competition, keep an eye out for posts on CEC Facebook and Twitter feeds.

The Pride in the Park Picnic is a free event to all visitors, although a standard £7 entry fee to the park will apply for vehicles. The event starts at 10am and ends at 6pm.

A shuttle bus, supplied by Cheshire East Council’s wholly-owned company Transport Service Solutions, will be available on the day to ferry people from Knutsford bus station to the park free of charge. The first bus will leave at 9.45am and the service will run approximately every 15 minutes throughout the day.

To find out more about this event, visit: www.prideinthepark.com or text 80800 to sign up for event updates. You can also follow CEC’s events page on Facebook and let people know that you’ll be coming along. You can do that via the following link: https://goo.gl/9UoHgr