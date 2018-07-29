Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been lodged for the redevelopment of the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit following the success of the £2.4m Babygrow Appeal.

The planning application is for a single storey extension to create more space as well as improving the facilities and general environment.

Built in 1974, the existing neonatal unit looks after sick, premature and vulnerable babies as well as their families but is now too small and outdated in terms of décor and design.

Medical advances mean there is much more life-saving equipment crammed in a very small area.

The unit was built with babies and not families in mind. Parents looked through windows and watched their babies being cared for. It is now known medically that it is critical for the development of babies to spend as much time as possible with their families.

The new neonatal unit will provide nurseries in an environment that reflects home with space around cots for parents to sit and support their babies; enabling early bonding and improved family relations.

Families will also benefit from a new parents and siblings room where brothers and sisters will be able to play freely, watch TV or do their homework. A dedicated counselling room will be incorporated for when bad news has to be given.

The design will create an integrated working environment with increased workspace and storage, natural light and air conditioning.

The Babygrow appeal was launched in 2013 with the support of many Chester and Ellesmere Port businesses and over the last four years has seen thousands of people take part in fundraising events such as the annual Santa Dash and Chester Marathon to help reach the £2.4m target.

In 2016 Chester resident and BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin raised £17,000 for the appeal when she took part in a celebrity special of ITV1’s The Chase.

Unfortunately, the positive news about the new neonatal unit comes against a sad background.

In May 2017, Cheshire Constabulary announced an inquiry in relation to a greater number of baby deaths and collapses than would normally be expected at the existing unit.

Then in early July, 2018, a female healthcare professional was arrested on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and attempted murder of another six new-borns. She was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Concerns about mortality rates initially led to an independent review by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and The Royal College of Nursing which found ‘significant gaps in both medical and nursing rotas’.

Staffing levels were sufficient for a level 1 Special Care Baby Unit but not for its status as a level 2 Local Neonatal Unit providing longer term high dependency and some intensive care, said the review.

The unit was downgraded to a level 1 while the investigation continues. But the neonatal unit remains open to women over 32 weeks in their pregnancy.