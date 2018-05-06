Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils at The Firs School recently took part in their very own sponsored Colour Run in aid of the NSPCC at their local playing fields.

The children were asked to come to school dressed in their brightest clothes, with colour, ribbons and bows in their hair and painted faces.

They ran right around the perimeter of Lime Wood Fields; 820m, with all children completing at least four laps and and some managing up to nine laps in the allotted 30 minutes.

The youngest children from Fir Cones aged two to four years, also completed their own Colour Run in their outdoor space at school.

They enjoyed taking turns doing laps of the track while their friends cheered them on.

The NSPCC visited the children earlier in the week in an assembly as part of their Stay Safe, Speak Out campaign; a programme designed to give children the knowledge and understanding they need to stay safe from abuse and neglect.

Pupils were taught to speak out if they are worried, either to a trusted adult or to Childline.

The NSPCC also held a parent workshop after school to help parents become informed about how to help children keep safe in our fast changing world.

Lucy Davies, headteacher of The Firs School, said: “We were delighted with the enthusiasm shown from our children and as usual The Firs Way shone as many helped and encouraged their friends around the route.

“The older children were particularly good at helping the youngest if they began to feel tired and it was great to hear the children encourage and run alongside their peers.

“At The Firs School we are passionate about supporting important charities such as the NSPCC and we are thrilled to have been able to raise money to go towards helping them carry out the vital job they do in helping to keep children safe.”